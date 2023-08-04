Naples man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

A Naples man has been arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Naples Police officers were dispatched to investigate a residential burglary in the Coquina Sands Community.

They found unknown individuals inside a home under construction. Once sighted, the individuals fled towards U.S. 41 on bicycles.

During the course of the investigation, officers and detectives determined that 51-year-old William Michael McDevitt was the primary suspect.

He was last seen by witnesses riding away from the scene on his bicycle northbound on U.S. 41, several minutes prior to officers arriving on the scene.

On Thursday, officers and detectives located McDevitt in front of the AT&T store at Naples Plaza and quickly placed him into custody.

After placing him under arrest, Officers located a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person.

McDevitt was transported to the Naples Jail, where he remains in custody. He was charged with possession/purchase of a controlled substance and one count of burglary.