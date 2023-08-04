Troy Montpetit expands his family’s Downtowner legacy in Collier County

Troy Montpetit has car wash soap suds running through his veins and his DNA.

Montpetit moved his family’s Downtowner car wash empire from Cape Coral to Collier County last year and now is expanding to southern Lee County.

The company will begin construction in the fall of an express car wash on Three Oaks Parkway about halfway between Alico and Corkscrew roads. The goal is to open by the third quarter of 2024.

Montpetit purchased two express car washes in eastern Collier County—one at Berkshire Commons near the northwest corner of Radio Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard and another at 5080 Tamiami Trail E. near Shops at Hammock Cove—not long after selling his five Cape Coral facilities and two properties they had planned to build on, in late 2021.

