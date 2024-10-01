Collier County expands mosquito control district

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
Collier County has a lot of buzz about this new mosquito expansion.
“Our referendum actually demonstrated more than 71% approval for expansion of the district into these new areas,” said Patrick Linn, Executive director of the Collier Mosquito Control District.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is treating more areas in Collier County, including Port of the Islands, Ave Maria, Naples Reserve and other areas east and north of Golden Gate Estates.
Linn believes this will improve the safety of mosquito-transferred diseases.
“What we want to do is be in those areas and have a good handle on the disease threat, the mosquitoes that are out there, the habitat, et cetera,” said Linn. “Then, we can work with the community and be out in front of the mosquito problem, which we know we’re going to have.”
This expansion covers over 300 square miles with four new drones.
Two are for inspecting mosquito-prone areas, and two are for treating them.
“They’re great for getting in very tight areas. These are areas that are hard to assess and areas that are also potentially hazardous due to wildlife. So we see a lot of alligators, a lot of snakes. But we need to inspect these areas and check for standing water and mosquitoes,” said Atom Rosales, director of technical development at the CMCD. “So drones are great because they allow us to get in and out very quickly, safely.”
The Collier Mosquito Control District still uses planes and helicopters to treat up to 30,000 acres in just a couple of hours.
The executive director told WINK News the need for expansion is because Collier County is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace.