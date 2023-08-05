2 Florida officers hospitalized after shooting; suspect killed by police

Credit WINK News.

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

Orlando police caught the suspect — identified as Dayton Bale — at a Holiday Inn at Caravan Court at 6 a.m. on Saturday after an area-wide manhunt, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon. Police evacuated the hotel, Smith said.

SWAT officers shot the suspect multiple times after he barricaded himself in a room. The suspect died, said Smith.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

Update: There is a large police presence in the 5900 block of Caravan Court in relation to the officer involved shooting. Please avoid the area at this time and expect traffic delays. Updates to follow. https://t.co/Ona1NwTGgG — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2023

“Officers are lucky to be alive,” Smith said on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said during a separate news conference early Saturday morning. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”