Drug house raided by SWAT, gang member arrested

Javier Joel Perez headshot CREDIT Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected drug dealer, recovering a firearm and a significant amount of illegal narcotics at a suspected drug house.

Javier Joel Perez, 45, is charged with multiple narcotic and weapon felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is also charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Perez is a convicted felon and documented gang member in Collier County.

“I’ve made it very clear this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives work diligently to identify and arrest drug dealers in our community. Day or night you never know when they are going to come knocking.”

Detectives, supported by SWAT and other CCSO units, pursued a search warrant at Perez’s residence on Taylor St. in Immokalee. Detectives recovered the following items during the search:

Methamphetamine, 29.5 grams

Cocaine, 8.8 grams

Marijuana, 1,733 grams

A semiautomatic rifle

Drugs taken under search warrant by Collier County deputies CREDIT Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The drugs were packaged for sale. During the course of the investigation, detectives said they routinely observed a high level of “traffic” at the residence. Most of the traffic was individuals engaged in hand-to-hand transactions with Perez, exchanging money for narcotics.

In addition to Perez, a woman and two juveniles were inside the residence when the search warrant was executed.