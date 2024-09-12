WINK News

18yo Cape Coral woman arrested for driving over 100 mph, drug possession

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
arrest
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a woman from Cape Coral who stands accused of reckless driving, drug possession and running from law enforcement.

Troopers arrested Aleigha Rae Dekeyser, 18, on Wednesday following an attempted traffic stop.

Dekeyser, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, was pulled over at around 8:53 p.m., when she allegedly fled from troopers, reaching speeds of 100 mph, blacked out headlights and driving the wrong way on a Veterans Parkway.

FHP then performed a PIT maneuver, stopping Dekeyser and placing her under arrest.

Troopers located several forms of drugs inside her vehicle and discovered that she was driving without a license.

Dekeyser was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, having a suspended license and felony drug possession.

She was taken and booked into the Lee County Jail.

