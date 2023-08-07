Community honors life of fallen Naples marine

On Monday, the community honored the life of a fallen marine, as his body was back home in Naples.

Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, died in July near Camp Lejune in North Carolina.

He was found dead in a car with two other marines. All three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Patriot Guard Riders, members of Rolling Thunder Chapter Five, and local Gold Star families came together to pay their respects Garcia.

He was honored with a motorcade procession, led by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Page was ride captain with the Patriot Guard Riders.

“He was just a kid, you know, just starting out, you know, had a whole life ahead of them,” Page said. “But you know, God called them, and when God calls, we got to go. So, unfortunately, it was a young man who had a lot to offer, but hopefully that he left some great memories behind for people to remember him.”

The motorcade left RSW Monday evening and rode from Lee County to the Naples Funeral Home on Davis Boulevard.

It also included escort vehicles from Naples Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Randall, from the Rolling Thunder Chapter Five, was asked why he attended the procession.

“Respect,” Randall said. “You know, it’s unfortunate this happened. A lot of answers. I feel for the family. You know, we’re praying for them, that something like this happens, it’s just devastating. So, whatever you have in your life is not that important. When you see that someone lost their life. So, you out of respect, you’re gonna get here and you’re gonna ride, and you’re gonna show the respect for this veteran.”

Garcia’s funeral is Tuesday morning. Police will be guarding the funeral home overnight.