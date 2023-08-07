Search continues for missing Cape Coral man

As the boyfriend of Barry Schmalbach is being held on an out-of-state warrant, family, friends, and a community are feeling unsettled as they wait for updates.

He disappeared more than two weeks go.

WINK News talked with Emily Scalletta, Schmalbach’s half-sister, who said that the weekend was emotionally and physically draining.

“Just right now hoping that he’s out there somewhere, and we’ll find him, and someone sees something. We just want to find him,” Scalletta said.

On Saturday, Scalletta joined with her brother’s friends to pass out flyers in and around Jaycee Park in Cape Coral.

Crimestoppers reports that tips are coming in and hopes they don’t stop.

The reward now stands at $16,000.

Cape’s Chief of Police said he suspects foul plan, and that his detectives continue to work the case around the clock.

He would not say whether Schmalbach’s boyfriend of two months, Christopher Davis, is a person of interest.

Police arrested him last week on a warrant out of South Carolina. Davis remains behind bars.

As the community searches for Schmalbach day and night, his family hopes he returns, leaving him a message.

“We love you, we miss you, and we just want you home. That’s our number one concern.”

If you know anything about Schmalbach’s disappearance, call Cape Coral Police, or Crimestoppers.

You can remain anonymous and still be eligible to collect the $16,000 reward.

For full story, click here.