Cape Coral man vanishes, police calling it suspicious

A 56-year-old man has vanished, and police are calling his disappearance suspicious.

Cape Coral Police said no one has seen or heard from Barry James Schmalbach in six days.

Police are calling this suspicious because they said when someone disappears, a trail of clues are normally left behind, but they haven’t found any in this case yet.

Schmalbach was last seen in Cape Coral along the 1800 block of Beach Parkway on Thursday, around 11 p.m.

The police report said Schmalbach and his boyfriend got into an argument while at Cruiser’s Lounge, a day before his disappearance.

His friends went to check on him July 21, and then police got involved the following day.

“Friends and family are concerned because this is abnormal for him to not be in contact with anyone for this length of time,” Cape Coral Public Affairs officer Brandon Sancho said.

If you know anything about Schmalbach, or his disappearance, call the Cape Coral Police Department.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.