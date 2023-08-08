Exclusive: FMPD Chief Faces Internal Affairs Challenges

Fort Myers police chief Jason Fields has been on the job less than a week but he’s walking into issues that have been going on for months.

WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer got the chance to sit down with Chief Fields to discuss his plan moving forward. He wasn’t involved with any of these problems before, but now, he’ll have to find a way to address them.

“I won’t make a knee-jerk reaction without knowing all the facts,” Fields says, discussing the challenges he’ll face during the first few months of his tenure. “I have to have all the information.”

In July, a WINK News exclusive revealed the FMPD union called for the removal of internal affairs commander Lesa Breneman.

The union sent letters to the interim police chief and every city council member expressing “serious concerns” about “alleged malfeasance, abuse of power and repeated violations of Florida statutes and department policy.”

At the time, FMPD released a statement, saying no action would be taken until a new chief was sworn in.

Jason Fields is officially sworn in now. He told WINK he won’t rush to make changes.

“I have to review if there’s any active investigations that involve internal affairs,” Fields explains. “I also want to make sure I look at the policy. I’m very confident in our policies but it’s always worth a second look.”

He says active investigations need to finish, so he can see how the department operates.

“If not, I’m doing an injustice and that wouldn’t be fair,” Fields points out. “I don’t want to do anything in haste.”

Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson was one of the elected officials to get that union letter. As a veteran of FMPD, he’s in favor of examining operations within internal affairs.

“I want to see an in-depth analysis and assessment of the process,” Anderson admits. “Let’s make sure that process is working the way it’s meant to work, the way it’s intended to work by statute, by law.”

When interim chief Randall Pepitone declined to act on the union’s complaint earlier in the summer, a union board member sent out another responding letter, saying in part:

“Morale is now worse than it was prior to the Freeh report,” referencing a 2017 audit critical of the department – a time when Fields was on the force.

The letter also stated: “Officers of this agency have zero confidence in your administration,” speaking about Pepitone’s leadership.

Chief Fields has seen low moments at FMPD and he’s seen the letter in question, but he disagrees with its criticism.

“I think those were very aggressive words,” Fields says. “The short answer? No, I don’t think those words are accurate.”

Another WINK News investigation revealed trouble after a car chase gone wrong.

More than 40 disciplinary actions were recommended by FMPD internal affairs against 12 officers, including Pepitone.

But documents revealed, the interim chief refused to sustain more than 30 of the actions, resisting recommendations from his own IA department.

Fields reflected on his former boss’ disciplinary decisions, choosing not to second guess his predecessor’s choices.

“I have to, you have to, respect the chief’s decision,” Fields insists. “He’s the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to these internal affairs investigations and we have to respect his decision-making.”

He voiced hope for how internal affairs will operate during his tenure, a vision Mayor Anderson agrees with.

“There has to be consistency,” Fields says. “Consistency across the board, and I believe strongly in that.”

“They [internal affairs] should not be weaponized against someone,” Anderson agrees. “Nor should they be advocating for someone. They should want to identify and present the facts.”

Fields used to work in IA, and knows how crucial it is for leadership to be on the same page. He plans to take an active role in helping IA and administration work as one.

“Any of the violations that an officer may face, I want to be involved in,” Fields assures. “To make sure we’re operating under the best possible standards.”

Chief Fields didn’t provide a timetable for when he expects to make decisions about internal affairs leadership, but WINK News will continue to report the latest information as it becomes available.