Guests at the Hampton Inn near Southwest Florida International Airport were evacuated early Tuesday morning due to smoke.

The guests were forced out of the hotel around 3 a.m., where they waited for firefighters to arrive.

San Carlos Park Fire Department responded to the smoke alarm.

San Carlos Parland and South Fire Department responding to smoke at the Hampton Inn. Credit: WINK

The origins of the smoke remain unknown.

