Cape Coral police arrest 73-year-old in armed road rage incident

Craig Allen Dyer, 73. (CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department)

A 73-year-old man has been arrested by Cape Coral police after allegedly pointing a gun at someone in an act of road rage.

Craig Allen Dyer faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cape Coral police said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. on the 1100 block of Southeast Eighth Terrace. Victims accused Dyer of pulling a gun on them.

According to police, the victims said they honked their horn at Dyer after they failed to use a turn signal. They proceeded home but were allegedly followed by Dyer.

Dyer and the victim began to argue, and Dyer pulled a gun on them.

The incident, police said, was captured on surveillance video footage. The suspect’s license plate was also captured on video.

Officers found the vehicle and took Dyer into custody without further incident. Police said they also found a gun in the vehicle.

Dyer was transported to Lee County Jail and released on Thursday, just before 1:30 p.m., on $5,000 bond.