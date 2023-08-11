FGCU women’s soccer starts 2023 season with exhibition against Miami

Florida Gulf Coast University’s women’s soccer team took home the ASUN conference title before losing to Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

FGCU’s women’s soccer is preparing to defend their ASUN Conference title.

“Everyone’s trying to chase us. We are being hunted. I think everyone is trying to compete to be as good as us as we were last season. I think it just makes us want to work harder and harder,” said Ashley Labbe, FGCU’s midfielder.

After a 3-5 start, they didn’t lose a match until the NCAA tournament.

“Our energy is so high. We push each other every day, and I think it’s been better than the past couple years,” said Erika Zschuppe, FGCU Forward.

Labbe and Zschuppe are named to the preseason ASUN team. The Eagles open the season with an exhibition against Miami.

FGCU Women’s Soccer Head Coach Jim Blankenship said, “They definitely want to play the best, and you know, we’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in those kind of atmospheres.”

The Eagles face off against Miami Saturday at 1 p.m. Then FGCU welcomes another power five team in Iowa on Thursday.