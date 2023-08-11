Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms Market will be rebuilt in East Naples

Q: Any idea if Oakes is going to rebuild on Davis Boulevard? Lots of people miss it dearly. — Barbara Montinaro, Naples

A: Oakes Farms plans to build a new larger store on Davis Boulevard after its longtime farm market was severely damaged last fall by up to 5 feet of water from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

“The interior of it was ruined from the flood so all the electrical was bad, all of the drywall, the equipment that was in there was bad, so eventually, it’s just going to be a teardown and a rebuild,” said General Manager Dan St. Martin.

