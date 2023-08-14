FGCU nursing graduate on frontlines of Maui wildfires

The federal government is swinging into action, giving assistance as the death toll from the Hawaii wildfire has reached 99.

When the fires started on Tuesday, Maui nurses were on the frontlines, tending to those affected.

“You have to take care of yourself, but you’re asked to go to work and take care of people,” said Brenna Rawls, nurse.

Rawls works for Maui Memorial, the only hospital on the island.

“There’s at least 17 nurses that I know of that have lost everything, and as far as just healthcare workers in general, it goes, like, beyond nurses. There’s, I think my list is at 25 and counting,” Rawls said.

Around 25 healthcare workers, all taking care of those affected by the fires, who’ve lost homes or loved ones, but who’s taking care of the them?

“There is something extraordinary about people who show up to serve others when they themselves have lost everything,” said Tara Ryan Kosmas, “Debriefing the Front Lines” executive director.

Kosmas, a former nurse, used to teach at FGCU. Rawls was her student.

During the pandemic, Kosmas founded an organization called “Debriefing the Front Lines.”

Its aim is to help the nurses that work hard for you.

“Shortly after the wildfires, we received word from Brenna,” Kosmas said.

Rawls was busy doing supply runs all on her own.

“I was really lucky to be away from all of it and be able to be in a position to run supplies out sooner than maybe other people were just because my house wasn’t in danger,” Rawls said.

Kosmas started an online fundraiser. All donations go toward supplies that Rawls and other nurses, friends or neighbors can run to nurses in need.

“The people here are banding together in a way that I just, it’s hard to put into words. I’ve just never really seen it before,” Rawls said.

“Debriefing the Frontlines” hit their original fundraising goal of $2,000 in about 6 hours.

To donate, click here.