Florida Disaster Fund raises nearly $64 million, money reaches local nonprofits including Better Together

Since Hurricane Ian, WINK News has been closely monitoring the state-administered Florida Disaster Fund, established in 2004 and reactivated after Hurricane Ian. As of Aug. 11, the entire $63 million raised through the fund has been allocated to service organizations across the state.

The Volunteer Florida Foundation administers the Fund, and first lady Casey DeSantis helps oversee it.

Where did the money go?

The money has reached more than 70 service organizations statewide, including well-known names like Feeding Florida, the Collaboratory, and Bridge a Life. The complete list is provided by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Adventists Community Services

All Faiths Foodbank of Sarasota

American National Red Cross

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida

Area Agency on Aging of North Florida

Better Together

Bridge a Life

Catholic Charities of Florida Inc.

Champions for Learning (Education Foundation of Collier County)

Charlotte Community Foundation

Charlotte County Long Term Recovery Task Force

Charlotte Local Education Foundation

Children’s Network of Southwest Florida

Collaboratory

Collier Community Foundation

Communities of Everglades Recovery Group

Community Legal Services of Mid Florida

DeSoto County Education Foundation

DeSoto Hope

Education Foundation of Sarasota County

Feeding Florida

FEPA (Florida Emergency Preparedness Association)

Florida Firefighters Charities Fund

Florida PBA Heart Fund

Florida Sheriffs Association

Florida State Lodge FOP Memorial Foundation

Good360

Greater Marco LTRG (Collier Disaster Alliance)

Greater Pine Island Alliance

Hardee Education Foundation

Hardee LTRG

Harry Chapin Food Bank

Hendry and Glades Unmet Needs Coalition

Hope Hospice

Immokalee Unmet Needs Coalition

Impact Foundation

Islamic Relief USA

LASER

Lee BIA Builders Care

Lee County LTRG

Midwest Food Bank NFP Inc

Monroe County Unmet LTRG

Mothers Helping Mothers

National Guard

Northeast Florida Area Agency on Aging, Inc

NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc.

One More Child

Operation BBQ Relief

Osceola Council on Aging

Osceola REDI, Inc.

Putnam LTRG

RISE Orlando

Safe Children Coalition

Samaritan’s Purse

Sarasota LTRG

Save the Children

Seminole HEART

Senior Connection Center

Senior Friendship Centers

Senior Resource Alliance

SHRC Program

Southern Baptist

Team Rubicon

The Educational Foundation of The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools

The Salvation Army

ToolBank USA, Inc.

United Way Of Collier And The Keys Inc

VIND

World Renew Disaster Response Services

How the fund helped Better Together

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida communities dealt with chaos, uncertainty, and stress. Yet, a ray of hope emerged when the Florida Disaster Fund kicked into gear.

“We’re incredibly grateful for those funds, and it was great to be able to take those funds and put them to good use for the families that we knew really could benefit from that support,” said Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together.

Guided by CEO Megan Rose, Better Together serves as a lifeline for families in need, offering temporary homes for kids as their parents work towards stability.

“Better Together works through local churches and volunteers that come alongside families that are going through a temporary hardship,” Rose said. “That could be job loss, they’re seeking treatment for addiction, they’re just struggling and isolated and don’t have that sense of village or community. So we connect helpers to those that are hurting, and we care for their children short-term by providing a hosting to allow them the time to be able to get back on their feet.”

After Hurricane Ian, Better Together volunteers jumped into action. They provided physical necessities like food and diapers, and emotional support to families coping with all kinds of loss.

“Right after the storm, we quickly realized that this was catastrophic for our community,” Rose said. “There was a significant need, and a lot of families, including our volunteers, and our own team members were impacted by the storm.”

The organization’s impact grew, leading to what Rose said was an unforgettable moment.

“We got a call out of the blue from the Chief of Staff for the First Lady and they just wanted to know about the work we were doing and the needs we were seeing, and then we were asked to go to Home Depot aisle 10, and we were presented the funds,” Rose said.

The Florida Disaster Fund granted $400,000 to support Better Together’s ongoing mission.

“I think the mission, what they do and seeing the lives that we’ve changed and the families we’ve helped stay together, I think is the most fulfilling thing I could possibly do,” said Jenn Downes, a dedicated volunteer with Better Together.

“So we’ve hosted three children, the three-month-old girl, we had about a two-year-old boy, and then we had another three-year-old boy,” she said. “And seeing how we could help them and then it come full circle to help us, it was good.”

The organization’s support came full circle when Downes found herself in need after Hurricane Ian ravaged her life, too.

”I’ve not been the kind to ever reach out for help, but knowing that they were there, it felt good,” Downes said.

During a period of uncertainty, Better Together stepped in to help Jenn and her family, ensuring they would enjoy Christmas despite the challenges posed by Ian’s aftermath.

“So they gave us funds from the disaster relief funds, and we were able to provide a really good Christmas for my kids…and then a couple months later, when we had walls again in our house, they were able to use some of the funding to help us get appliances,” Downes said. “So, we have a kitchen now because of Better Together.”

A kitchen, a home, and a renewed spirit for helping others in need.

Thanks to the Florida Disaster Fund, Better Together also recently launched the “Be the Light” campaign, providing solar-powered lights to families in heavily impacted areas.

“So we wanted to start a Be the Light campaign to be able to go back into these communities, knock on doors, and make sure they knew that they didn’t have to weather life’s storms alone, whether it was a hurricane, a job loss, or they’re isolated and just need some additional support,” Rose said.

Approximately 500 lights have been distributed so far out of the 5,000 ordered.

“So we get to give them a physical light that they can use as hurricane preparedness, and it’s something that’s going to last,” Rose said.

Better Together understands that many families are still struggling, and their team is looking for people to join their mission. Volunteers can assist by knocking on doors, connecting with families, opening their homes to care for children short-term, mentoring families, and providing job coaching.

“There’s so many opportunities that you can give back to this community that we love, and help support families and remind them that they don’t have to weather these storms alone, that they have a community that loves them and cares for them,” Rose said.

Additionally, for those facing difficulties, Better Together wants to be a source of support, light, and hope. The organization has resources and dedicated volunteers ready to stand by your side and aid in your recovery efforts.

“It’s okay to reach out for help. Nobody is judging you. We are here to love you. We are here to support you,” Rose said.