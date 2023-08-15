Scratch-off lottery winner in Manatee County gets $1M a year for life

Heather Leigh Hancock wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game. CREDIT: FLORIDA LOTTERY

A Manatee County woman must feel pretty lucky after winning a scratch-off lottery game giving her $1,000,000 a year for the rest of her life.

In a press statement released Tuesday, the Florida Lottery said, Heather Hancock, 47, won the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game.

Hancock chose to take her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The retailer at Rose Park Deli, located at 8003 U.S. Highway 301 North in Parrish, Florida, will get a bonus commission of $2,000 after selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hancock said. “I kept looking at my number and the matching number at the top, thinking, ‘Is this real?’ I didn’t sleep at all last night!”

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game costs $50. The scratch-off lottery game features two top prizes of $1,000,000 a year for life. The game also has 234 other prizes of $1,000,000.