Manatee County man wins $1 million lottery scratch off

The $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game by the Florida Lottery was claimed today by a Manatee County man at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Fifty-five-year-old Robert Gregory purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 Gold Rush Doubler game features over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Gregory chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.