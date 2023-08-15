Collier County public schools cancel outdoor activities due to heat

Collier County Public Schools announced the cancelation of all outdoor activities due to the relentless heatwave.

CCPS made the decision to move all outdoor activities indoors because of the string of excessive heat advisories called throughout Southwest Florida. The National Weather update says that the heat index will stay extremely high for the foreseeable future.

The temporary solution will be to host all physical education classes, recess and after-school activities indoors—which will include marching band practice and all athletic programs.

Upward view of the sun. Credit: WINK

CCPS is finding ways to keep kids active and cool indoors, high school athletic programs and the marching band will follow the advice of athletic trainers and modify outdoor practices and workouts to best deal with the heat.

CCPS says that they will continue to monitor the weather forecast and provide an update this Tuesday afternoon regarding future outdoor activities for the rest of the week.