Naples Pier concessions plans shift as design reaches 80%

The plan to rebuild Naples Pier with a concession stand over the water toward the center of the structure, as originally endorsed by City Council, conflicts with Federal Emergency Management Agency standards.

As the project to rebuild the landmark severely damaged by Hurricane Ian last year reached its 80% design phase, architects presented updated renderings with the concession stand above shore to comply with FEMA and the Department of Environmental Protection. Council directed city staff to pursue the new design.

“The direction that we’re getting right now is that with a rebuild of this pier, the concession feature being offshore is not really an option,” Naples Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Chad Merritt said. “If we continue down the path, we can continue the planning, we can continue trying to get the permitting, but essentially at the end, we’re going to get the door slammed on us. And we don’t want to lose time, we don’t want to lose money.”

