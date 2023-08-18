Cape Coral caretaker sentenced to 10 years for stealing from elderly victim

Judge banging gavel. Stock photo

A Cape Coral caretaker will spend 10 years in federal prison for stealing more than half a million dollars from a 92-year-old victim.

In 2017, Diane Durbon started accessing the elderly victim’s investment accounts by getting the victim on the phone to answer various security questions.

Then she’d move the funds and write checks.

Durbon’s daughter, Brittany Lukasik, was sentenced to 2 years for committing wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

As part of their guilty pleas, both have to forfeit vehicles and property, as well as more than $542,000.