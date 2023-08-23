Schedule released for Palms Division of Fort Myers Tip-Off games

The field for the 2020 Fort Myers Tip-Off college basketball tournament is set, according to CBS Sports. (Credit: Fort Myers Tip-Off)

The Palms Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off round-robin schedule featuring Appalachian State, Murray State and UNC Wilmington was released on Wednesday.

According to an Intersport report, the games are scheduled between Monday, Nov. 20, and Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.

UNC Wilmington is scheduled to play Murray State on that Monday. The following day, UNC Wilmington will face Appalachian State. On the tournament’s final day, UNC Wilmington will play against Murray State.

These three Palms Division teams are joining the Beach Division field, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Southern Methodist University. The Beach Division field is under the Fort Myers Tip-Off umbrella.

Intersport will have 15 men’s and women’s games over six days as part of the event. The full schedule is below.

Basketball schedule. CREDIT: INTERSPORT

The Beach Division games will begin Monday, Nov. 20, and end Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Island and Shell Divisions of the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off happens Thursday, Nov. 23, until Saturday, Nov. 25.

Division-specific ticket packages will be available starting Sept. 20, based on availability.

Click here for ticket information.