Hodges University closes due to financial challenges

Hodges University

Hodges University has announced that it’s closing due to financial challenges and declining enrollment numbers.

“We can no longer provide the quality educational programs that we have provided over the past 33 years,” said Charlene Wendel, the university president, in a statement. “We have already begun reaching out to other institutions to explore transfer options for each of our students, that will not be able to finish their degree at Hodges prior to our closing.”

According to the university, faculty advisors are working to establish partnerships with institutions so students can easily transfer. They said that students will be updated through email and the Hodges University Website.