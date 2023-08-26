60th anniversary of historic march on Washington

NAACP march in Fort Myers (CREDIT: WINK News)

On August 28th, 1963, more than a quarter million people participated in the historic march on Washington for jobs and freedom.

They gathered 60 years ago near the Lincoln Memorial where reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“If we continue to stay quiet and not say anything then that means that we’re letting go of our rights,” said Teresa Brown, Lee County Councilwoman, “it’s important that our children know it’s not always been easy for us.”

Tens of thousands nationwide continue that tradition for the march on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration.

Protesters from the NAACP, community activists and others gathered outside the Fort Myers courthouse Saturday. They marched together, hoping the community hears their voices loud and clear, fighting for freedom. Fighting for change.

“It’s still an ongoing fight many of the issues that day, August 28, 1963, we’re still fighting for. We’re fighting for equal protection under the law, we’re still fighting for equal pay, we’re still fighting for freedom,” said James Muwakki, president of the NAACP Lee County branch.