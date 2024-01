Credit: APASWFL

The Asian Professionals Association of SWFL, Inc. will celebrate AsiaFest’s 20th anniversary in the year of the dragon.

On Sunday, you can appreciate authentic food delicacies, traditional Chinese lion dances, Fushu Daiko Japanese Taiko drummers, Korean and Chinese cultural dancers, art displays and more at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs.

AsiaFest has been an annual tradition that celebrates the diversity of Southwest Florida.

According to APASWFL, some of the proceeds raised from AsiaFest help fund college scholarships for local high school seniors seeking to further their education.

General admission is free.