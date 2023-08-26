Fort Myers Police warning against hit-and-run crashes

Fort Myers police car. CREDIT: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department sent out a reminder to stay on scene when faced with a car crash. You might save a life.

The law requires people involved to stay on scene in the event of a crash. From 2015 to 2022, there were 817,616 hit-and-run crashes in Florida.

According to Fort Myers Police, 1,887 traffic fatalities occurred from those crashes.

Fort Myers Police said that in 2022, 226 of the 279 fatalities from a hit-and-run crash occurred during dawn, dusk or nighttime conditions.

Hit-and-run traffic fatalities occurred 84% of the time during dawn, dusk or nighttime.