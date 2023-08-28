Idalia preparations in Collier County with not-so-distant Ian memories

While farthest from the projected path of Tropical Storm Idalia, models indicate Collier County is expecting to feel some of the storm’s effects.

As of 4 p.m., the City of Naples has designated parking garages for day use only, so people won’t be allowed to leave their cars overnight. Also, be prepared for the parking garages to be only available to emergency vehicles during the storm.

Despite looking like Collier County will not take a direct hit, the storm’s outer bands will be felt in the area Tuesday morning.

With memories of Hurricane Ian churning in people’s minds, having water, food and gas is a necessity, just to be safe. Hurricane Ian’s destruction and landfall 11 months ago happened to be persuasive enough for others to not take chances on Tropical Storm Idalia.

“Everything’s full. Gas tank is full, extra water, extra food,” said Tony Palumbo, a Naples Park resident.

Palumbo lives off Vanderbilt Drive and while he didn’t get flooded by Ian’s immense storm surge, many of his neighbors did.

“My house is raised on concrete, so I was fortunate,” said Palumbo. “I didn’t have any interior water damage other than what was lost in the garage.”

Although Palumbo knows every storm is different. A hurricane can suddenly shift and change course. Suddenly, those who thought they were in the clear find themselves where it makes landfall.

“It’s a little bit of a concern but not so much, the way I look at it,” Palumbo said. “If I survived the 100-year storm of last year, I’ll be all right.”

WINK News spoke with Kennedy Lemoine from Naples Soap Company on Fifth Avenue in downtown Naples about how they’re preparing for the storm.

“Definitely play it by ear, but lift products up that we can protect, all electronics. We have our little procedure that we do,” said Lemoine. “We are seeing how the weather pans out Tuesday, possibly closing some stores, maybe the office, but definitely planning on prepping for the storm, and Wednesday, all locations will be closed.”

WINK News asked Collier County leaders if a storm like this, even if it passes the area, will threaten or wash away the ongoing beach renourishment efforts. They said the Collier County coastline has been damaged before, and if impacted, they will repair or rebuild as they always do.