State of emergency declared in Collier County ahead of Idalia

Collier County Commissioners. (Credit: WINK News)

Tropical Storm Idalia continues marching toward Florida triggering a state of emergency from the Collier County Board of County Commissioners.

According to the Collier County government, a local state of emergency has been declared in anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia.

No evacuation orders have been given nor has the Bureau of Emergency Services opened any storm shelters or special needs shelters as of 4:45 p.m., Monday.

The Collier County Public School District will hold classes on Tuesday. Click here for more information on school closures.

Collier County is encouraging people to sign up for Alert Collier. It’s a mass notification system for Collier County. Click here to sign up for Alert Collier.

Click here to see information and notifications posted by Collier County.