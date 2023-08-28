School closures due to Tropical Storm Idalia

Credit: WINK News

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Public Schools continues to work in collaboration with the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center to closely monitor the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Charlotte County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30, which includes the cancellation of all student activities.

The updated forecast shows the probability of tropical storm-force winds impacting Charlotte County.

Lee County

Out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast winds in the area, Lee County is canceling school, all activities, and closing all district offices on Tuesday, August 29th.

They will provide an update about plans for August 30th by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.