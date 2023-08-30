School updates related to Idalia

Photo by Caleb Oquendo on Pexels.com

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Public Schools will assessing schools Wednesday. The District anticipates providing an update on reopening later Wednesday. Stay tuned to the CCPS webpage and social media channels for all updates.

Lee County

Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said in a press conference that he is hopeful all students can return to class Thursday, however they must first check all schools for damage. The District hopes to update parents by 1:00 p.m.

FGCU will resume classes on campus Thursday.

Collier County

Collier County Public Schools will be open Thursday.