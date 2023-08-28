Orange Harbor secures properties ahead of Idalia

Orange Harbor

The photos paint a picture. They tell the tale of a community still healing from Hurricane Ian.

And Monday, the people in this Lee County community are working to secure what’s left of their homes and lives as Idalia swirls closer to Florida. The concern? That items meant to rebuild will become projectiles in high winds, causing further damage.

“They’re starting today (Monday), contacting our road captains, reaching out to people who need assistance, identifying and securing things that need to get tied down,” said Butch Chambers, Orange Harbor Cooperative President.

Orange Harbor has hundreds of mobile homes and RV’s. It is located along the Calosahatchee and Orange River.