Mobile home owners brace for Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Ian was particularly impactful for mobile homeowners and renters. As Hurricane Idalia approaches, people who live in mobile homes become concern about the severity of the storm.

WINK News spoke with Mobile Garden homeowners in Englewood about their experiences with Hurricane Ian and the upcoming storm.

“PTSD is exactly the right word we were feeling when we heard it was going to hit the west coast of Florida,” said resident Scott Bogner. “Now the great thing about a Mobile home or motor home is you can leave anytime you want. We’re going to have our truck ready; we are going to get hitched up if things start to turn. We are going to get out.”

Bogner told WINK that he purchased another mobile home, but the expected arrival will be for next year.

The people of Englewood are resilient, with the community helping each other rebuild after Ian hit Southwest Florida. A mini market was established which provided three meals a day for the community as repairs were made.