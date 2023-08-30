Flooding in Port Charlotte the day after Hurricane Idalia passed by

Port Charlotte in Charlotte County saw flooding and seriously high tides on Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Importantly, conditions in the Port Charlotte area have improved as the day progressed. The rain stopped in the afternoon, which helped the area see less flooding.

Port Charlotte flooding. CREDIT: WINK News

The drivability on Bay Shore Road has improved significantly. Earlier on Wednesday, the road was underwater.

Residents along Bay Shore Road are pleased to see the water recede but are nevertheless concerned about environmental factors.