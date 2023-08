Storms cause flooding on a neighborhood street in the area of Fort Myers Country Club Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Credit: WINK News.

Storm surge has begun to flood areas of Fort Myers before the 6 a.m. high tide. Wind gusts continue to strengthen to 45-55 mph.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt alongside The Weather Authority team will be posting updates throughout the storm.

#IDALIA UPDATE 🌀 Surge already flooding areas of Fort Myers 2 hours before high tide, including here along 1st Street and Evans Avenue. Also had gusts between 45 – 55 mph as squalls blew by. @WINKNews @stormhour pic.twitter.com/fwyt0H7tN8 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) August 30, 2023

There is a tornado and flood warning Lee, Charlotte and Desoto Counties until 6 a.m.

If you spot any issues in your neighborhood, share photos and videos here.