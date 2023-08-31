Realtor association president says Charlotte market remains strong

The Charlotte County real estate market, which stalled a bit following Hurricane Ian last year, is picking up now that insurance companies are paying some of their claims, said Danny Nix Jr., president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, DeSoto Inc.

Nix sees strength in the market and doesn’t think Hurricane Idalia will have much of an impact on local real estate sales.

The Realtors association provides statistics each month for the previous month.

The median sale price for single-family homes was $391,300 in July, up 3% from July 2022. In addition, the average sale price of $469,564 was up 5.4% from the previous year.

