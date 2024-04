Potentially severe weather has been forecast to hit Southwest Florida, and the rain may be moving down the state’s coast toward Charlotte County.

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone went out to the Peace River near Charlotte Harbor, where gusts of wind are pushing through with force.

The highest wind gusts recorded on Wednesday, as of 6 p.m., reached 44 mph. Those speeds were recorded in Punta Gorda, San Carlos Park and Arcadia. Meanwhile, Southwest Florida International Airport reported 43 mph wind gusts.

Dozens of boats were docked in the Peace River. The strong winds created some choppy waves that could be seen all down the river.

Charlotte County Public Works told WINK News they have extra staff on standby just in case they’re needed.

Charlotte County Public Works also explained if you have anything in your yard that could blow away, you should bring that in for the night.

WINK News is The Weather Authority, and we will be monitoring the forecast as it develops throughout the evening. Stay tuned for the latest updates.