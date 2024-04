Credit: Carla Nix

Charlotte County neighborhoods and the types of homes for sale were factors that determined if sellers in March would receive an offer closer to their asking price.

Leanne Walker, this year’s president of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc. Realtors Association, said March sales echoed February’s performance.

Single-family home sale prices remained stronger than prices of townhomes and condos amid worries about rising insurance costs and homeowners association fees, which, in many cases, rose due to insurance rate hikes and building repairs after Hurricane Ian.

Also, neighborhoods were a factor. Recent listings and closed sales in Punta Gorda Isles, for example, were more than $1 million. The luxury homes held much of their value in a market that has been weakening.

