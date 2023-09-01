Man arrested for 2022 deadly crash in Lehigh Acres

Andres Botello mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they claim is responsible for a 2022 deadly car crash in Lehigh Acres.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Andres Rene Botello, 29, was arrested on a DUI Manslaughter warrant for a crash that led to the deaths of two people.

The crash happened on Lee Boulevard on Aug. 6, 2022.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Oct. 2.

Botello’s bond has been set at $42,500.

WINK News has reached out to LCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol for more information regarding this case.

