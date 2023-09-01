3 Sanibel beaches closed during Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend approaching, you may have to adjust your beach plans: three local Sanibel beaches are closed this weekend.

Lighthouse Beach closed on Thursday. Turner Beach and Blind Pass were added to the list Friday.

Lighthouse Beach and Turner Beach have ‘moderate damage’ from Hurricane Idalia, but the concern does not stop there.

The Department of Health for Lee County also released an advisory asking the public not to get in the water. They said recent testing shows ‘high levels of bacteria’ at Blind Pass and Turner Beach.

WINK News visited the beaches and spoke to some of the people there. Many knew about the advisories and said they stayed out of the water.

“It’s such a shame that you have to always be checking what kind of germs, flesh-eating bacteria are in the water or whatever. I wish I felt that the government was more behind us in trying to find a cure,” said Priscilla Stevens, “I feel like they’re really good at monitoring and testing things and telling you what’s closed but what’s going on with stopping the bacteria in the first place.”

The Department of Health is set to release the results of their most recent testing of these waters Wednesday, Sept. 6.

However, there are still a few beaches open for enjoy your holiday weekend, especially beaches in Collier County.