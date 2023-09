Vanderbilt Beach in Naples reopens after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

Bring your flippers! The Florida Department of Health for Collier County has lifted the precautionary swimming advisory.

The most recent test results for Collier County beaches indicate that the bacteria levels are within the accepted healthy level, just in time for the Labor Day weekend.



