Charity King Credit: The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office

A woman wanted for aggravated animal cruelty and animal abandonment has turned herself in.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office said in late July, two Great Danes and one German Sheppard were thrown out and left to suffer in a remote, rural part of Desoto County.

A good Samaritan found the malnourished dogs and alerted the sheriff’s office.

Charity King is charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of abandonment to animals.

The dogs are safe.