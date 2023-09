Courtesy Wiki Commons/ MGN

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has passed away 76.

His famous song “Margaritaville” inspired many restaurants and resorts, including the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach.

Buffet used to hang out at Cabbage Key, where a signed photo and a dollar bill are hung on one of the bar’s walls. He was also a co-owner of the Fort Myers Miracle (now the Mighty Mussels), and he played at least one show at the Lee Civic Center, back in 1982.