Suspect sought in Fort Myers grand theft auto case. CREDIT: FMPD

Police need help identifying a grand theft auto suspect caught on camera in Royal Palm Gardens, along the 2900 block of Blount Street, on Aug. 29.

According to Fort Myers Police, a maroon-colored Chevy Malibu was recovered off Saint Charles Street.

FMPD need help identifying suspect. CREDIT: FMPD

Call 239-321-7700 if you recognize the suspect. You can also submit a tip via the AtlasOne app.