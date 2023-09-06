Woman accused of stabbing financée multiple times in Fort Myers

Deanna Atherholt Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested accused of stabbing her fiancée after what the victim described as a normal dinner.

According to the Lee County arrest report, police arrested 43-year-old Deanna Atherholt on Friday for allegedly stabbing her fiancée of four years at a home in Fort Myers.

The victim told deputies after a typical dinner with his fiancé, he went to lie down in their bed to watch television.

He said Atherholt then entered their room and attacked him. The victim described the attack as being slashed and stabbed by what felt like a knife.

The victim was able to run to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

He suffered approximately 10 lacerations to his arms, leg and torso area.

Atherholt said she does not remember anything involving the incident. She said all she remembers is drinking and then going to the hospital.

Atherholt then stated the victim had struck her in the past.

She is at the Lee County Jail charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.