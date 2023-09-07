‘Increase in fentanyl seizures,’ says Collier Sheriff, Narcan approved in more schools

Nasal spray “Narcan” (CREDIT: WINK News)

Collier County school district focuses on safety, as they approve Narcan in school clinics.

The County follows suit as Lee County trains its staff members to use Narcan. Narcan is used to treat overdoses with fentanyl.

“We’ve seen an increase in fentanyl seizures,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

Rambosk launched his Laced and Lethal campaign to educate kids in their classrooms, starting in elementary schools.

Laced and Lethal banner for Sheriff Rambosk’s campaign CREDIT WINK News

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is also putting deputies through training, so they know how to help and stay safe themselves.

“Young people, as well as older, are overdosing daily or being exposed to synthetic opioids, and many times they don’t know it,” said Rambosk, “But when drugs, even prescription drugs, are laced with fentanyl — we have been told they are being laced, particularly those cheaper prescription style medicines coming out of the country — we’re finding up to 90% of those are laced with fentanyl.”