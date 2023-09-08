Lee County deputies still investigating missing man in River Hall

Questions still remain after deputies were seen outside a missing man’s home at River Hall.

Neighbors have become used to the presence of Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Jeanne Collins said, “As we were going on our nightly walks, all of a sudden one night, there’s 13 cars off the street, and we’re like, whoa, and they were here all night long. That night, the next morning.”

Bud and Jeanne Collins say they’ve known the man who is now missing for five years.

“We did Bible study together with the church, and then he got a little aggravated in a situation where they were talking about divorce, and so he left our church,” Bud Collins said.

Bud Collins told WINK News his last text from him was on Memorial Day.

Law enforcement presence in River Hall (CREDIT: WINK News)

The couple saw Lee County deputies return this week with crime scene units and a medical examiner’s van.

The fate of the missing man has not been announced. The lack of information from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has people afraid for him.

Though investigators have not announced a connection, the missing man’s son is in custody for a fugitive warrant.