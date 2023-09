Andrew Byrd Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of violating his risk protection order by having 3D printed gun parts in his home will make a plea in court.

In June, Andrew Byrd was arrested and accused of having 3D gun parts in his Lee County home where his family lived.

Byrd isn’t allowed to have guns after his cousin, a 17-year-old girl, accidentally shot and killed herself with a gun Byrd built in 2022.

Byrd will be in court Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.