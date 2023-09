vehicle crashes in Naples. Credit: WINK

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Airport Road and Estey Avenue in Naples.

FHP reports that the crash between a motorcycle and a car happened around 5:43 a.m. Monday morning.

The road is currently blocked until the crash is cleared.

There is no confirmation of injuries at this given time.

Seek alternative routes.

