Bomb threat investigation near Fort Myers Target

Fort Myers Police are conducting an active investigation near Target on Dynasty Drive, Fort Myers due to a bomb threat.

The investigation began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shoppers and diners evacuated the area as employees were taken into the parking lots.

Roads leading to the Target were closed off. For awhile, a group of what seemed to be Target employees and customers were standing out front. No one was allowed in or out.

While the stores on the west side of the plaza remain closed, Target employees have finally been allowed back inside. Cars that were parked outside of the Target have been allowed to leave. The roads leading up to the west side of the plaza have been reopened.

All other areas of the plaza remain open.

A spokesperson from the Fort Myers Police Department said no one is injured and the investigation is still ongoing.