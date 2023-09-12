WINK News Exclusive: Lee County schools administrator calls teacher shortage ‘crisis’

An elementary school teacher walking his students into a classroom. Photo Credit: WINK

A Lee County public school administrator reached out after WINK News spoke with 22 Lee County teachers about salaries that make it hard to live in the county where they teach.

Several teachers have spoken on the record about the pressures and responsibilities they feel, and how they are struggling to make ends meet.

Lee County Teachers that have reached out to WINK News with concerns about the teacher shortage (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Think about how expensive rent is getting, food costs, gas, everything like that. It really adds up so much,” said Brigette Rivette, a Lee County School Teacher.

The Lee County School administrator asked WINK News to conceal her identity.

“That’s why I’m willing to talk about this. I’m truly genuinely scared,” the administrator said.

The administrator said that teachers in her district, maybe even the state, may go on what they call a contract strike. She was not supposed to know, but she was given notice.

According to the administrator, a contract strike is when teachers work only the hours required to work by contract and then go home. Despite Lee County Schools being the largest district in Southwest Florida, teachers are paid less there than in Collier and Charlotte counties.

“Right now, teachers come in early to make parent phone calls,” the administrator said, “They come in early to do their lesson plans, or they’ll stay late. We need teachers to stay late every day. Our buses are arriving about one to two hours late every day. We have to have people who are staffed to be out at the bus ramp and to get the kids off the buses.”

If teachers decide to work the hours they’re paid for, they won’t be waiting for the late buses to take students home. With that, another chronic problem arises in Lee County Schools.

“It was always anxiety-ridden at the end of the day, like, are the buses going to be there? Are they not going to be there? They were always very late,” said Melanie Lynch, a former Lee County school teacher.

If the contract strike occurs, teachers likely won’t grade papers at home. They will not oversee clubs. The only solution that the administrator sees is hiring 200 teachers.

“We’re really at a state of crisis that’s concerning me because we’re losing phenomenal teachers right now. I’m finding myself in a position where I’m trying to get anybody who has a pulse to come apply as a teacher,” said the administrator.

Melisa Giovanelli told WINK News the board is trying to help. WINK News asked if they plan to raise wages.

“I hope so, that’s our plan,” said Giovanelli, “They are in the middle of bargaining. I can’t really talk about it.”

Armor Persons, the School Board Chair, said Lee County Schools is working hard to increase teachers’ pay.

“I wish I could say we had money, some people think there’s just a lot of money out there. But our budget is balanced, so wherever we take additional monies to give teachers, we have to take money away from something else,” said Persons.

Lee County school district has sent statements, however, that state the district and teachers are in contract talks and they won’t negotiate in media.